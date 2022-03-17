Bhopal: No holidays for PHQ officers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police headquarters have issued an order directing all senior police officials ranking from additional inspector general (AIG) posted at PHQ to remain on duty on Holi (Friday) and Shab-e-Barat (Saturday).

The inspector general PHQ office security, issued the order addressing the additional general inspector general (ADGs) to ensure that all the officers ranking from AIG shall remain present in the office on these two days. The decision to cancel the holidays of officers has been taken to ensure law and order in the state capital during the festivals. The officers on duty would be required to take quick decisions in case of any untoward incident and ensure law and order is maintained during the festivals. The officers have been asked not to leave the headquarters without permission.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 11:52 PM IST