Bhopal: No Helmet, No Food At Eating Joints

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal police and regional transport officials are jointly conducting an awareness campaign to curb road accidents and deaths, officials said on Wednesday.

All the owners of restaurants and eateries have been directed not to sell food to customers who are found commuting on a two-wheeler without helmet. The campaign is being propagated widely on social media platforms. The state police have become strict about the helmet norm. Keeping this in view, customers without helmet will not be entertained at automobile centres, hotels, eateries, roadside restaurants, malls, licensed liquor shops, petrol pumps and other places.

In addition, directives have also been issued to automobile shop operators selling bikes to sell helmet to buyers. In Bhopal, strict action is being taken against helmet offenders under Motor Vehicle Act.