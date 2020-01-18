Bhopal: No consensus within BJP over state head

BHOPAL: The process to elect new president of the BJP’s state unit has hit the roadblock as its leaders have failed to reach a consensus on the matter.

Now, the election of the state party head will be held after the election of the national president.

The national president will be elected on January 20, and the working head of the party JP Nadda is all set to take over the the post. So the new national president will announce the name of the party’s state head.

The present president of the party’s MP unit, Rakesh Singh, is a strong contender for the post.

Since all the leaders could not reach a consensus over his name, the election of the party’s state president was put off.

The national leadership of the BJP wanted to reelect Singh, but many leaders from the state opposed his candidature.

RSS leaders, too, tried to intervene in the matter that there might be a consensus, but their efforts came to naught.

Since the election was put off, Singh will remain party’s state unit president for long time.

As the BJP is not in a hurry to elect the heads of many state units of the party, Singh will get enough time to woo his detractors.

Other leaders of the party who are in the race for the post are Union minister of state Faggan Kulaste, Bhupendra Singh and Rampal Singh.

Ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been opposing Singh’s name for the post for long time.

Nevertheless, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar brought both Singh and Chouhan together.

Other leaders are also opposed to the Singh’s candidature for the post. They say as the opposition party the BJP is not able to show that kind of sharpness as it should have done under Singh’s leadership.

New national president of the party will make the leaders reach a consensus and appoint their state head.