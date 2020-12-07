Bhopal: No concrete steps despite CM’s order to recruit 5,000 doctors

BHOPAL: There should be 12,000 doctors in Madhya Pradesh, but there are only 3,200 sanctioned posts. Infant deaths have raised the issue of the shortage of doctors in the state, especially in the remote areas. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced the recruitment of 5,000 doctors in 2016, but, still, nothing concrete has been done in this matter. Thirteen infants have recently died in Shahdol, while 92 infants have died in Sagar. Six infants had died in January-February in Shahdol this year.

There is an acute crisis of doctors in Madhya Pradesh. However, the government has assured that the posts sanctioned for doctors in the state will be filled. While 1,210 of the sanctioned posts are filled, 1,063 are working as doctors are on leave or deputation. According to WHO guidelines, there must be one doctor per 1,000 patients, but there is only one doctor per 17,192 patients. So, the doctor-patient ratio is very low in Madhya Pradesh.

‘Difficult in remote areas’

‘There’s an acute shortage of doctors. In 2016, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced the recruitment of 5,000 doctors, but, so far, nothing has been done in this regard. Secondly, if doctors are appointed through the PSC, they are paid low salaries in comparison to the salaries in other states. Even if the doctors ready to join duty, there is a shortage of paramedical staff and equipment. How can doctors work in the remote areas?’

— Dr Arvind Mina, president, JUDA

‘Regularise doctors’

‘There’s a need for 12,000 doctors in Madhya Pradesh, but there are only 3,200 sanctioned posts in the state. So, there’s an acute shortage of doctors. Many a time, we suggested to the government to form a medical board and regularize the doctors who work against bonds every year as medical officers instead of appointing them on contract, since contractual doctors do not work with dedication. After they gain experience, they should be promoted, so, it’ll be easy for the state government to fill medical officers’ posts’

— Dr Devendra Goswami, president, Medical Officers’ Association