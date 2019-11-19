Bhopal: No breakthrough in Rs 20 lakh robbery at traders’ house

BHOPAL: Even after nineteen days, police are yet to lay their hands on anyone in connection with Rs 20 lakh robbery at house of a trader here on October 31.

The trader Subhash Jaiswal, 65, and his wife were badly thrashed before the band of robbers, over a dozen men, made off with valuables worth over lakhs of rupees.

Police on the other hand, have left no stone unturned to trap the accused but all the efforts are in vain. From day one, the series of questioning and detention are underway but no breakthrough has emerged while the family that was robbed also not satisfied with the progress in it.

The robbers, who entered the house in early hours of the day, had battered the couple with rods and thereafter broke open their almirah and took away Rs 8 lakh in cash and gold ornaments weighing over 20 tolas. Their son and daughter-in-law had to lock themselves up inside the puja room to save their lives.

Police have so far questioned six servants who have earlier worked in the shop of the trader.

Besides, 150 persons have been questioned from nearby areas who had either some previous record or were suspected of being informers of the robbers.

Four teams were formed after the incident and sent to different cities and states on the basis of suspicion.

All the teams that had been sent to Jhabua, Indore, Vidisha, Sehore and even to Maharashtra have returned clueless. The calls made through as many as 30 mobile numbers are being verified and examined.

The footage from CCTV cameras from nearby areas have been taken and verified, but the teams have not found any information.

The house of trader is at Bakania road and is surrounded by a field that has several farm houses around. The teams have also questioned the workers of those farm houses as well.

The Khajuri police had recently arrested two men while they were conspiring to commit robbery at a petrol pump while two of their aides had run away.

These two men refused to have any link with the robbery at trader’s house, and the sleuths now think the two others who had fled on the day, might reveal something about the robbery.

Dialect of robber may give some lead: SHO Khajuri LD Mishra says that they have done and are doing everything possible to nail the culprits. The accused had used some foul words during the robbery and we are scanning the cases where these words were used earlier amid a robbery.