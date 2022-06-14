Bhopal: No blood banks at primary, community health centres in Madhya Pradesh, says NHM

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): There are no blood bank facilities at Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs) in Madhya Pradesh, according to National Health Mission (NHM) Director Dr Santosh Shukla. There are 1,199 PHCs and 313 CHCs at block level in the state.

“We do not have blood bank facilities at PHCs and CHCs level. On demand, blood is made available. Family members contact district headquarters for blood,” Dr Shukla remarked.

Deputy Director (health) Dr Rubi Khan said, “We are trying to ensure availability of blood in towns. We encourage people to sent proposal and we provide licence to them to maintain blood storage unit.”

Institutional deliveries are conducted at Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs) and district hospitals. But blood bank facilities are available only at district level. Either women are referred to hospital or family members rush to district headquarters to bring matching blood.

Timely transfusion of blood may save a life of a mother. Postpartum haemorrhage (PPH) is leading cause of maternal mortality.

As per experts, postpartum hemorrhage is heavy bleeding after the birth of baby. Losing lots of blood quickly can cause a severe drop in one’s blood pressure. Woman dies during labour pain or delivery.

Maternal mortality is attributed to delay in deciding to seek care, delay in reaching care in time, and delay in receiving adequate treatment.