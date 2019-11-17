Bhopal: No action on Singhar

BHOPAL: No action will be taken in the dispute between Forest minister Umang Singhar and ex-CM Digvijaya Singh. The matter could be disposed by merely giving warning to Singhar. He has been made co-in charge of Jharkhand and working for assembly polls there.

Rahul Gandhi is monitoring these elections and in this situation, it is considered that action will not be taken against Singhar.

Most of the leaders at the Centre in Congress are against Singh and they not want to raise his political stature by taking action against Singhar. There is a thin margin between the assembly seats of the Congress and the BJP. Chief Minister Kamal Nath also does not want to take action any minister to create dissent within the state leaders.

Singhar also has support of ex-MP Jyotiraditya Scindia. Sources in Congress maintain that Singh’s followers are working on action against Singhar. Singh got political boost from a statement issued by his brother Laxman Singh in the recent past. Laxman had directly attacked Nath.

Singhar also got strength from Laxman’s attack. Singhar may also demand that if action is taken against him then it should also be taken against Laxman.