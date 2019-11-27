Bhopal: Niti Aayog set to replace State Plan panel

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh is all set to scrap the State Planning Commission and form State Niti Aayog.

A proposal will be put up before the Cabinet for changing the state planning commission into Niti Aayog on Wednesday. Once the Niti Aayog is formed the working condition will change.

The planning commission approves plans before allotment of budget to different departments, but after the setup of the Aayog, the work of approving plans will end.

Niti Aayog will give advice to the government departments about what should be their policies.

Besides, the Aayog will review those policies. The work on setting up Niti Aayog instead of the State Planning Commission began during previous government, but a decision on it could not be taken.

Healthcare Investment policy will also be put up before the cabinet. The previous government made the investment policy in health sector between 2012 and 2016.

The policy being put up before the cabinet with various resources was made attractive to invite investment to the health sector in the state.

The cabinet will also create the posts to appoint Sanjay Choudhary as personal secretary to the Governor and Vinay Joshi as his personal assistant.

Amendment to the Land Revenue Code, allotment of land to the Central Pollution Board, giving land to Coca Cola to set up factory in Babai and giving up of interest on delay in depositing money by the company will be put up before the cabinet.

Besides, the cabinet will discuss about the scheme to encourage doctors posted to tribal areas