Bhopal: Nisha Named General Secy Of Congress

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Retired deputy collector Nisha Bangare has been appointed as a general secretary of the Congress party, said the party leader on Friday. Earlier, the officer wanted to contest election from Amla constituency, but her resignation was on hold by the government. She approached the High Court and also the Supreme Court to get her resignation accepted.

Meanwhile, the Congress party announced the candidate from Amla and after her resignation was accepted by the government. Recently in a programme in Chhindwara, she took the membership of the Congress party in presence of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Mallikarjun Kharge to kickstart last leg of election campaigning from tomorrow

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to kickstart his last leg of campaigning in MP from November 4 by addressing rallies at Katangi and Shahpura in Jabalpur district, said the party leaders here on Friday. Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Kharge will reach Katangi of Balaghat district at around 10.45 and will address the meeting.

They will reach Shahpura of district Dindori at around 12.45 and will address the public meeting. “In the ensuing election, the party is on target to win 150-plus seats," said the Congress leader.



