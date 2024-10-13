Bhopal: Nine Of Family Rescued As Building Goes Up In Flames | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A family trapped in a three-story building that caught fire around 3 am on the night between Saturday and Sunday in the Nishatpura area was safely rescued by the police and firefighters.

The rescuers tied a saree to the building’s balcony to bring all nine family members, including five children, safely down. According to the police, ten fire tenders were deployed to douse the blaze, and no fatalities were reported.

Nishatpura police station TI Rupesh Dubey told Free Press that the blaze broke out at a building located in the housing board colony of Karond. The blaze first erupted at the go-down owned by Manzoor Khan, and eventually spread to the third floor of the building.

A total of nine individuals, including a divyang (specially-abled man) and five kids were trapped in the building. The police, as well as the fire brigade were informed about the blaze and they rushed to the scene. Mohammad Razi, resident of the colony, used a staircase provided by one of the fire tenders, and gave a saree to the trapped people in the balcony.

The saree was tied to the balcony. The stranded people took turns by tying the saree around their waist, and climbed down to safety.

A total of ten fire tenders were deployed and it took almost two hours for them to put out the blaze. The people who were trapped in the building have been identified as Ikram Khan (60), Heena (45), Shaheen B (63), Humaira B, Afraan (12), Sadil (8), Junera (5), Yameen (4) and an infant Halima.