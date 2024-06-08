Bhopal: Nine-Member Vehicle Lifting Gang Busted, 45 Two-Wheelers Recovered | Representational pic Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bag Sewaniya police on Saturday claimed to have busted a vehicle lifting gang and recovered 45 stolen vehicles. The police said that the cost of the stolen booty is Rs 35 lakh, which is the biggest haul since the formation of the police commissionerate system in Bhopal. Zone-2 DCP Shraddha Tiwari said the nine-member gang used to target two-wheelers parked in areas such as Bag Sewaniya, MP Nagar, TT Nagar, Piplani, Misrod, Chunabhatti, Kolar, Talaiyya and Koh-e-fiza and other localities.

They had committed as many as 40 vehicle thefts last year in the aforementioned localities as well as Sehore’s Nasrullaganj and Indore’s Heera Nagar. The accused used a master key to make away with the two-wheelers and used to sell them to people in Raisen, she said, adding that they spent the money obtained by selling the stolen bikes for leisure. The police said amid a spike in vehicle-thefts in the area, they scanned 140 CCTV camera footages and nabbed four accused, who admitted to stealing vehicles with their five accomplices.

The key accused, named Shubham, is a college student, while his accomplices Rahul, a driver, and Amit, a daily wager, aspired to make a quick buck. The six other accused in the case have been identified as Yogesh Mehra, Raghuveer Kurroshi, Manju Bariva, Balmukund Singh, Narendra Parte and Rahul Sehariya. The accused used to forge fake registration cards of the stolen vehicles to sell the stolen vehicle.