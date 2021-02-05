BHOPAL: Night temperature fluctuates across Madhya Pradesh, certain areas see sharp decline, others witness sudden rise

Bhopal: Thursday night saw fluctuation in night temperature in the state. Mandla recorded minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius after rise of one degree. Certain areas recorded drop in minimum temperature while other regions reported sudden rise.

Bhopal recorded marginal drop in night temperature at 13.6 degrees Celsius while Indore recorded drop of 1.4 degrees and settled at 13.6 degrees Celsius.

Dhar recorded drop of 2.4 degrees Celsius in night temperature and settled at 13.7 degrees Celsius. Gwalior recorded minimum temperature of 11.5 degrees Celsius after marginal drop.

Jabalpur recorded rise of 3.8 degrees and settled at 13.8 degrees Celsius while Rewa recorded rise of 4.2 degrees and settled at 12.6 degrees Celsius. Umaria recorded rise of 2.9 degrees in minimum temperature that hovered around 10.7 degrees Celsius. Pachmarhi recorded rise of 2 degrees and settled at 10.4 degrees Celsius. Similarly, Hoshangabad recorded rise of 2.2 degrees and settled at 15.4 degrees Celsius.