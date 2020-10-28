Bhopal: Night temperature dips, doctors say be cautious

With decrease in minimum temperature, the pulmonologists have advised people to go for corona test if they suffer from cold, cough and breathlessness persistently. This is because experts have predicted rise in Covid cases in winter.

The state capital recorded minimum temperature of 15.9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, which turned the weather cold. City’s day temperature on Wednesday was 32.7 degree Celsius. Pachmarhi too recorded minimum temperature of 15.8 degrees Celsius.

Pulmonologist at Gandhi Medical College Dr Lokendra Dave said change in weather may prove problematic. “This period witnesses maximum cases of cold and cough and respiratory problems as day temperature remains high but night temperature dips. So, chances of infection are high. People should not neglect it and go for corona test,” he added.