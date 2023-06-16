Bhopal: Night Sweeping, 24x7 Work Needed: Collector To BMC

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Asheesh Singh has asked Bhopal Municipal Corporation to focus on night sweeping and night garbage collection to keep Bhopal clean. “Ensure that vehicles leave on time to collect garbage in morning, he said.

The collector visited zone number 2, 3, 4, 5 on early Friday morning. He interacted with members of NGO, Swachhata Sainiks. He said that street vendors should be motivated to keep dustbins. People should be told to segregate wet and dry garbage in separate bins.

He said garbage should not be dumped on open plots in the city and if the people dump them on open plots, they should be explained. He asked BMC staff to focus on local vegetable markets, fair and other markets in the city.

He also asked BMC to visit door-to-door, shop-to-shop to tell occupants about what they need to do, the challenges and solutions. Cleanliness cells should be set up on small streets and in big colonies.