Bhopal: NIA releases suspect after probe

representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The NIA and Gwalior police have detained one Mohammad Hassan in Gwalior on Thursday and later released him after primary investigation, home minister Narottam Mishra told media persons here on Friday.

The national investigation agency (NIA) carried out raids and searches related to the progress of its investigation in the ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ case registered in July 2022.

The raid and searches had been done at the houses of eight suspects across three states, one each located in Gwalior, Valsad, Surat and Botad districts of Gujarat and four locations in Nagpur, the officials said on Thursday. The minister further added that MP police is ready to thwart anti-national elements in the state.

