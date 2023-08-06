Bhopal: NIA Conducts Raids In Bhopal Linked To HuT Terror Module

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at more than 10 places in Bhopal on Sunday in connection with a terror-related case involving the Hizb-ut-Tehrir (HuT) module. The raids, which began in the morning, are still on.

According to sources, the NIA officials detained several suspects who are currently being questioned. It is reported that one accused was brought to Bhopal from Chhattisgarh on remand.

The raids were carried out in Jehangirabad resulting in the detention of two suspects - Sameena and Shoaib.

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh ATS had arrested 16 members of HuT on May 9. Of them, 10 were arrested from Bhopal and one was arrested from Chhindwara and the rest were from Hyderabad by the Telangana police. Later they were brought to Bhopal.

On May 24, the NIA registered a case and took over the case from Madhya Pradesh ATS.

The new man engaged with the HuT outfit has came from Chhattisgarh for the first time. Now, the expansion of module is found in Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

