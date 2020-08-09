Bhopal: NHRC seeks report on pension to widows of gas victims

BHOPAL: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an Action Taken Report from the Centre and State governments on pension to widows of Bhopal tragedy gas victims. The government at the Centre and the state have been asked to submit their reports within four weeks.

The commission was hearing an appeal filed by the Bhopal Gas Peedith Mahila Udyog Sanghthan (BGPMUS) and the Bhopal Gas Peedith Sangharsh Sahayog Samiti (BGPSSS).

The NHRC on 05 Aug 2020 admitted the Appeal from BGPMUS and BGPSSS. Subsequently, on 07 Aug, the NHRC has sought an Action Taken Report from the secretary, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India within four weeks. The NHRC’s notification dated 07 Aug states as follows.