Bhopal: NGT Cracks Whip On Construction Of Yoga-Pagdi Halls In Borevan Park | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a committee of principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF), State Wetland Authority and Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB), to look into illegal constructions in Borevan Park in Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Bairagarh).

NGT has instructed the committee that if it finds that trees have been illegally cut or any construction has been raised on the forest land of Borevan - which is a ‘deemed forest’ in the light of Supreme Court’s judgment without prior approval of Competent Authority,- the said construction activities undertaken by Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) shall be restrained.

The construction which has already been raised shall be demolished and appropriate environmental compensation shall also be imposed upon BMC. MPPCB shall be the nodal agency, the Tribunal has said.

Advocate Harshvardhan Tiwari said, MLA Rameshwar Sharma is getting Yoga and Pagdi Halls constructed in Borevan Park, the BMC is executing the project.

“BMC, with an intention to construct a yoga/meditation shed, invited tenders and finalised the same by order dated February 22, 2023. For the above construction, in the forest area, it had to cut about 100 trees for the purpose whereof a letter dated April 28, 2023 was submitted to additional commissioner, horticulture branch and tree officer, Nagar Palika Nigam, Bhopal, seeking permission which was granted by Bhopal municipal commissioner (horticulture), on May 2, 2023.”

Another letter was submitted on May 03, 2023 stating that construction has to be raised on 0.1 hectare land in Borvan for which 28 trees of less than 30 cm circumference and 57 trees more than 30 cm circumference have to be cut where against they proposed to plant 356+228 trees and also proposed to deposit Rs 4,11,800/- with State Commissioner (Horticulture) Nagar Nigam, Bhopal. The said amount was ultimately deposited on May 04, 2023.