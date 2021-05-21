Bhopal: Next Assembly session subject to corona intensity, says speaker, favors live telecast of proceedings

BHOPAL: The final decision on the next Assembly session due in July-August will be taken after a review of corona spread in the state. Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam said that though the Assembly secretariat is all prepared the final decision for the session will be taken only after a review meeting.

Gautam said this after administering an oath to the newly elected MLA from Damoh, Ajay Tandon. By-election to the seat was held recently.

The Speaker expressed concern over the safety of the MLAs during their field visits. He said that around 80% of the MLAs have taken the jab but during the field visits people try to hand over their grievances to them in person and come close to the MLAs in violation of social distancing norms.

Replying to a question, Speaker said that he was in favour of a live telecast of Assembly proceedings and the proposal is under consideration.