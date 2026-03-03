Bhopal News: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan To Launch Free Mama Coaching For Poor Students

Bhopal News: Shivraj To Launch Free Mama Coaching For Poor Students | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will take five pledges on his birthday on March 5. The key initiative among them is the launch of Free Mama Coaching Classes in Raisen, Vidisha and Bherunda in Sehore district.

Under the initiative, poor students will receive free coaching for competitive examinations, including Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (PSC). The coaching will also be offered online so that students living in far-flung areas who are unable to reach coaching centres can prepare for competitive examinations from their homes.

The first batch in Vidisha, Raisen and Bherunda will have a strength of 100 students each. Forms for the free coaching programme will be distributed on March 5.

Chouhan will also launch mobile hospitals for all eight Assembly constituencies in his Lok Sabha constituency of Vidisha. Each mobile hospital will have a team of doctors and nurses who will examine patients and provide treatment. He will also distribute motorised tricycles to Divyangs living in his Lok Sabha constituency.

Another pledge includes not accepting garlands, mementos or bouquets during felicitation programmes and appealing to supporters to present a photograph after undertaking plantation instead.