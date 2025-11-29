Bhopal News: Two Cases Of Risky CV Junction Surgery At BMHRC, Patients Get New Life |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC) has given new life to patients by successfully performing surgeries to treat two serious and rare conditions of the craniovertebral (CV) junction, a highly sensitive area located at the junction of the head and neck.

In first case, a 39-year-old man was treated at BMHRC for a rare spinal tumour located in the CV junction area. The pressure from the tumour caused weakness in the patient's right arm and leg, leading to difficulty walking and paralysis. Investigations revealed the tumour was located near the C-1 bone, the uppermost and most sensitive bone in the neck, located directly below the brain stem.

In another case, successful surgery was performed on a 17-year-old boy suffering from CV junction anomaly. The bones at the junction of head and neck had developed abnormality since birth. These bones were putting pressure on his spinal cord. In this procedure, the occipital bone was stabilised with the upper neck bone using a special screw and rod system, reducing pressure on the nerves and stabilising the junction.

Dr Manisha Srivastava, director incharge of BMHRC, said that surgeries involving the craniovertebral junction were extremely sensitive and only highly skilled surgeons can perform them. Therefore, these two surgeries demonstrate the excellence of our team.