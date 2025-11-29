 Bhopal News: Two Cases Of Risky CV Junction Surgery At BMHRC, Patients Get New Life
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Two Cases Of Risky CV Junction Surgery At BMHRC, Patients Get New Life

Bhopal News: Two Cases Of Risky CV Junction Surgery At BMHRC, Patients Get New Life

Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC) has given new life to patients by successfully performing surgeries to treat two serious and rare conditions of the craniovertebral (CV) junction, a highly sensitive area located at the junction of the head and neck.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 11:11 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Two Cases Of Risky CV Junction Surgery At BMHRC, Patients Get New Life |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC) has given new life to patients by successfully performing surgeries to treat two serious and rare conditions of the craniovertebral (CV) junction, a highly sensitive area located at the junction of the head and neck.

In first case, a 39-year-old man was treated at BMHRC for a rare spinal tumour located in the CV junction area. The pressure from the tumour caused weakness in the patient's right arm and leg, leading to difficulty walking and paralysis. Investigations revealed the tumour was located near the C-1 bone, the uppermost and most sensitive bone in the neck, located directly below the brain stem.

Read Also
Goharganj Rape Case: Alert Youths and Social Media Played Decisive Role In Salman’s Arrest; Youths...
article-image

In another case, successful surgery was performed on a 17-year-old boy suffering from CV junction anomaly. The bones at the junction of head and neck had developed abnormality since birth. These bones were putting pressure on his spinal cord. In this procedure, the occipital bone was stabilised with the upper neck bone using a special screw and rod system, reducing pressure on the nerves and stabilising the junction.

Dr Manisha Srivastava, director incharge of BMHRC, said that surgeries involving the craniovertebral junction were extremely sensitive and only highly skilled surgeons can perform them. Therefore, these two surgeries demonstrate the excellence of our team.

FPJ Shorts
Sidhu Moosewala's New Song Barota Featuring Sweetaj Brar Releases 3 Years After His Tragic Death, Fans Can't Keep Calm—VIDEO
Sidhu Moosewala's New Song Barota Featuring Sweetaj Brar Releases 3 Years After His Tragic Death, Fans Can't Keep Calm—VIDEO
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Presents ₹17,440 Crore Budget For FY'26 To Support Ongoing Schemes In Food Security & Urban Infrastructure
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Presents ₹17,440 Crore Budget For FY'26 To Support Ongoing Schemes In Food Security & Urban Infrastructure
CM Siddaramaiah–Deputy CM Shivakumar Hold Crucial Breakfast Meet As Congress High Command Weighs Karnataka Leadership Crisis
CM Siddaramaiah–Deputy CM Shivakumar Hold Crucial Breakfast Meet As Congress High Command Weighs Karnataka Leadership Crisis
WPL 2026 Schedule: Harmanpreet Kaur-Smriti Mandhana To Face Off In MI Vs RCB Season Opener
WPL 2026 Schedule: Harmanpreet Kaur-Smriti Mandhana To Face Off In MI Vs RCB Season Opener

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Two Cases Of Risky CV Junction Surgery At BMHRC, Patients Get New Life

Bhopal News: Two Cases Of Risky CV Junction Surgery At BMHRC, Patients Get New Life

MP News: Winter Session To Be Held For 4 Days In Vidhan Sabha, Opposition In Dilemma Over Issues

MP News: Winter Session To Be Held For 4 Days In Vidhan Sabha, Opposition In Dilemma Over Issues

Bhopal News: New Market Faces Fresh Encroachment Crisis, BMC To Reinforce Yellow Line Rule

Bhopal News: New Market Faces Fresh Encroachment Crisis, BMC To Reinforce Yellow Line Rule

MP News: Supreme Court Seeks Answers On Madhya Pradesh Police Alleged Evidence Fabrication

MP News: Supreme Court Seeks Answers On Madhya Pradesh Police Alleged Evidence Fabrication

Bhopal News: Caretaker Held For Burglary; Cash And Valuables Worth ₹70 Lakh Recovered

Bhopal News: Caretaker Held For Burglary; Cash And Valuables Worth ₹70 Lakh Recovered