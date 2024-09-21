Bhopal News: Scolded By Mom Over Friendship With Married Woman, Boy Hangs Self; Man Dies Following Road Crash In Gandhi Nagar

Scolded By Mom Over Friendship With Married Woman, Boy Hangs Self | IANS

Scolded By Mom Over Friendship With Married Woman, Boy Kills

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old boy who often used to get scolded by his mother over his friendship with a married woman, allegedly hanged himself to death at his house in Kolar on Friday evening. The police registered the case on Saturday.

The man left behind a suicide note, in which he requested his mother to burn his cell phone with his body during cremation. According to Kolar police, deceased Dhanraj Ahirwar had dropped out of the school after Class 5.

A resident of Surya Nagar in Kolar, he often used to chat with a married woman over his phone. The police learnt that his mother often scolded him over the same. On Friday evening, when Ahirwar was alone at his house, he hanged himself to death. The police were informed who found a suicide note from his pocket. Ahirwar, in the suicide note, sought forgiveness from his mother.

Man Dies Following Road Crash In Gandhi Nagar

Man Dies Following Road Crash In Gandhi Nagar | Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two days after being mowed down by a car in Gandhi Nagar, a middle-aged man succumbed to injuries at a private hospital here on Saturday, the police said. Till now, the police have not been able to identify the vehicle, which knocked him down and sped away.

Gandhi Nagar police station TI Suresh Farkale told Free Press that the man who died was Jagat Ahirwar, a liquor store employee and a resident of Nishatpura. On the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, he was on way to a locality on his bike. A speeding car knocked him down in Dwarka Nagar of Gandhi Nagar. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to injuries on Saturday, the police said. Efforts are on to identify car driver.