Bhopal News: Row Again Over Newborn’s Death Certificate; Docs Call It ‘Inevitable Abortion Case’ | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The death certificate of another newborn once again triggered a controversy in Hamidia Hospital as the parents alleged they felt movement in the baby’s body after doctors declared it dead. This time, the police were called to pacify the family.

To note, this was the second such case within four days. Four days ago, a Raisen-based woman was referred to Hamidia Hospital for delivery and the same thing happened in her case as well.

In the recent case, a Bhopal-based couple went to Hamidia Hospital after the woman had labour pains and related problems on Friday evening. The woman was six months’ pregnant. But after birth, the doctors declared the baby dead and issued a death certificate. The parents felt movement in the baby’s body and they flared up.

As per doctors, it was the case of an inevitable abortion, a miscarriage in progress, characterized by vaginal bleeding, abdominal pain and a dilated cervix, where the loss of pregnancy could not be stopped. Management usually involved D&C or observation for complete passage.

Dr Shabana Sultan, HoD gynaecology, said, “It is a case of ‘inevitable abortion’ in the sixth month and the mother’s life is important for us in such cases. The baby was slipping out of the uterus with labour pain. So, the issue of death certificate is being raised in social media unnecessarily as it is not possible for a baby of 400 grams to survive.

The same was the case with the Raisen-based couple when it was referred to Hamidia Hospital. The parents claimed they felt movement in the baby’s body after four hours of death certificate. In Raisen case also, the baby was 400 grams.”