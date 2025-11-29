Bhopal News: Post Protests, White-Topping Halted In Arera Colony, Asphalt Road To Be Laid

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Public Works Department (PWD) has revised its earlier plan to construct a white-topping road in Arera Colony, following consistent protests from residents. In first phase, the department has now proposed replacing the 450-metre stretch from Old Campion Ground to Sawarkar Setu with an asphalt surface instead of cement concrete.

PWD executive engineer Ratan Somkunwar said, “The approximately 450-metre stretch will now be replaced by an asphalt road. A proposal has been prepared and sent to Engineer-in-Chief KPS Rana for final approval.”

The decision comes after growing public opposition in one of Bhopal’s most prominent residential areas. Residents argued that the ongoing white-topping project, costing nearly Rs 11 crore, had raised road levels by 8 to 10 inches without proper planning. With no drainage network in place, homeowners feared severe flooding during the monsoon.

Retired senior officials living in the colony had repeatedly warned that the elevated roads would push rainwater directly into houses and shops.

The issue gained momentum after Free Press published a report on October 16 highlighting traffic chaos and poor departmental coordination during the repair work. Taking note, the PWD reviewed the situation. PWD officials confirmed that objections submitted by residents including a group of doctors were incorporated into the new proposal.

Major relief for residents

According to revised plan, the earlier 450-plus metres of concrete road will be cancelled and replaced with asphalt, offering immediate relief to over 800 households across sectors E-1 to E-5 of Arera Colony. More than 120 houses from each sector have also written to urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and PWD minister Rakesh Singh, supporting the move and urging timely approval.