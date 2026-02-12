Bhopal News: Pet Dog Dies In Refrigerator Fire At Geetanjali Complex; Another Seen Grieving |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major fire broke out at Geetanjali Complex near PNT Square on Thursday afternoon, killing a pet dog locked inside a ground-floor flat and leaving another dog tied outside the house visibly crying and writhing in grief.The incident occurred around 2:30 pm in Block No. 10, when a refrigerator allegedly exploded, triggering panic across the residential complex, said fire officials.

Residents said the fire was first noticed by a girl, daughter of neighbour Ashish Dhore, who spotted thick smoke billowing from the flat and raised the alarm. Dhore immediately informed the fire control room.

The affected block is located next to a private hospital. Hospital staff initially tried to control the blaze using the hospital’s fire system, but the distance made it ineffective. They then resorted to pouring water with buckets to contain the flames.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) fire tenders reached the spot and brought the fire under control after nearly one and a half hours. Residents on the upper floors were left terrified as dense smoke and flames spread through the building.

Officials said that the pet dog inside the flat died in the fire. While the blaze was confined to the room housing the refrigerator, all belongings inside were completely gutted.

Fire Officer Saurabh Kumar Patel said a preliminary investigation indicates the fire was caused by a refrigerator explosion. The exact circumstances behind the blast are still under investigation.