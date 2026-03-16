Bhopal News: ‘Only Brahmin Boys Portray Sita, Bharata, Shatrughna In 170-Year-Old Konch Ramleela’ | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Artist Sanjay Swarnakar, who portrays the character of Ravana, said the 170-year-old Konch Ramleela is celebrated for its purity and adherence to traditional decorum (maryada).

“Only Brahmin boys aged 12 to 14 are selected to embody the divine forms of Rama, Sita, Bharata and Shatrughna. In keeping with tradition, any character whom Lord Rama bows to or pays obeisance to during the Ramayana narrative is also portrayed exclusively by Brahmin artistes. This is the primary reason why the majority of the performers in the Ramleela are Brahmins,” he said.

Swarnakar was in the city to attend the International Ramayana Conference at Manas Bhavan on Sunday. The town of Konch in the Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh is renowned for its unique Ramleela tradition. The Ramleela has been recognised by the Limca Book of World Records.

Swarnakar, who has portrayed the role of Ravana for the past 30 years, is a government school teacher by profession and has also been active in films and television serials.

For people of the region, the event is not merely a form of entertainment but a powerful expression of faith that draws visitors from within the country and abroad, he added.