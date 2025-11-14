Bhopal News: Loanee, Suppliers Dupe Bank Of ₹7.48 Lakh | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered FIR against six persons who cheated a nationalised bank in the name of taking loan. They took loan of Rs 9 lakh from a bank on the basis of fake documents. Out of lakh, they did not pay 7.48 lakh to the bank, officials said here on Friday.

The EOW has registered the case against Harveer Singh, Prem Kishor Shivhare, Meera Devi Shivhare, Poonam Gulhare, Krishna Kumar Gupta and Anil Singh Parmar for duping the bank of Rs 7.48 lakh.

EOW DG Upendra Jain said that the accused Harveer Singh Chauhan resident of Gwalior, had applied for loan of Rs 9 lakh under the government-run scheme to open a garment shop.

The industry department approved the loan. The loan taker submitted the demand quotation, which was forwarded to the bank by District Industries Centre (DIC) officials in 2016.

The suppliers supplied the material on the papers. The loanee also received the material on papers. Thus, the loan borrower and the suppliers formed a conspiracy to cheat the bank.