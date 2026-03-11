Bhopal News: Higher Education Department, Mulls AVGC Labs By Next Session | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Higher Education department is taking steps to strengthen Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) in the state.

While no specialised AVGC lab currently exists, the department is planning to set up Content Creating Labs (CCLs) in a few divisions by the next academic session.

Sources in the Higher Education Department said AVGC is a wide platform that could help develop youths’ creative skills. With proper training in making reels, short films, games or comics, students could earn extra income and potentially reach greater heights, as AVGC is a new field with vast possibilities.

The Union Budget 2026-27 proposed establishing AVGC CCLs in 15,000 schools and 500 colleges across India. The initiative aims to embed creative and digital skills within the formal education system and strengthen India’s Orange Economy.

The labs are envisioned as standardised “plug and play” creative spaces within educational institutions, providing students access to professional-grade tools and cloud-based production environments for animation, VFX, gaming, comics, and immersive media.

A senior Higher Education officer said the state currently lacks AVGC courses and skilled trainers. The AVGC ecosystem will be introduced alongside main courses.

“So far, it is uncertain how many CCLs will come up in Madhya Pradesh,” the officer said. “The state has seven digital studios, but a CCL is different—it will shape skills in reel-making and content creation.”

The Union Budget also announced support for the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT), Mumbai, to set up AVGC Content Creator Labs. The Information & Broadcasting Ministry will conduct surveys for establishing the labs.

Official response

Prabal Sipaha, Commissioner, Higher Education Department, told Free Press: “The department is exploring the possibility of establishing some labs at division level. By next session, they may start functioning.”