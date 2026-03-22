Bhopal News: Driver Killed As Car Rams Into Under-Construction Bridge Pillar | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old man died in a road accident in the early hours of Sunday near Khajuri intersection on the Bhopal–Indore Highway, Khajuri Sadak police said.

The victim, identified as Gaurav Singh, died on the spot after his speeding car rammed into a pillar of an under-construction bridge. His friend, Lucky, who was travelling with him, sustained critical injuries and is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

According to police, the accident occurred at 3.45am along road construction where traffic movement had been restricted to a one-way system.

Police station incharge Neeraj Verma said Gaurav lost control of the vehicle while attempting to give way to a car coming from the opposite direction. The car veered off and crashed into the concrete pillar.

Local passersby alerted emergency services. Police and ambulance teams rushed to the spot, rescued the occupants from the wreckage and shifted them to hospital where Gaurav was declared dead.

Gaurav Singh, a resident of Avadhpuri, operated a tours and travels business. Verma said he had left for Indore late at night after receiving news of his maternal uncle’s death. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being examined to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the accident.