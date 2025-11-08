Bhopal News: CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates New Cath Lab In Hamidia Hospital |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav said residents of Bhopal and surrounding districts would benefit from new cath lab unit, which he inaugurated at Hamidia Hospital on Friday.

The state government is working in mission mode to improve health services, he added. The chief minister inspected the cath lab and inquired about its features.

The state-of-the-art medical cath lab will make diagnosis and treatment of heart and blood vessel-related diseases possible at Hamidia Hospital. This unit, established at a cost of approximately Rs 8 crore, will bring new hope to heart patients.

Those present on the occasion were state medical education minister Narendra Shivaji Patel, Hamidia Hospital dean Dr Kavita Singh, superintendent Dr Suneet Tandon, cardiologists Dr Rajiv Gupta, Dr RS Meena, Dr Ajay Sharma, Dr RK Singh, technicians, nursing staff and management team.