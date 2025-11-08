 Bhopal News: CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates New Cath Lab In Hamidia Hospital
The state-of-the-art medical cath lab will make diagnosis and treatment of heart and blood vessel-related diseases possible at Hamidia Hospital

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 09:14 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav said residents of Bhopal and surrounding districts would benefit from new cath lab unit, which he inaugurated at Hamidia Hospital on Friday.

The state government is working in mission mode to improve health services, he added. The chief minister inspected the cath lab and inquired about its features.

