Bhopal: News channel editor-in-chief, two arrested for blackmailing GMC doctor

BHOPAL: Crime branch has booked editor-in-chief of news channel and his four employees including two women for blackmailing a government doctor. Meanwhile, a woman employee of the channel, who happens to be his patient, has lodged a counter complaint against the doctor of sexually harassing her at his clinic in Idgah hills.

Dr Deepak Marawi, who works with state run Gandhi Medical College (GMC), has accused the media team of levelling false allegation to exhort money from him. Marawi, who also has a private clinic at Idgah hills, lodged a complaint with the police against the five person of the news channel. On his complaint, police have arrested editor-in-chief Banalal Singh, 40 and Awadhesh Sharma, 33, while Tapan, Sadiya and another woman are on the run. No action has been taken as yet on the complaint of the woman, the channel’s HR officer.

The doctor in his complaint to crime branch said that the woman was her patient and the two have become friends. On Saturday the woman visited his clinic and while they were sitting together, her other colleagues who were reportedly outside barged into the room with video camera. The media team shot the video of the doctor and woman and then asked him to accompany them outside, said police quoting the complainant. The accused then allegedly dragged the Marawi into their car and blackmailed him asking to give Rs 50 lakh or else they would defame him.

The doctor then approached the police and lodged a complaint.

On the other hand, the woman approached the police on Sunday evening and lodged a complaint against Marawi claiming that the doctor kept her in confinement in the name of treatment. She also accused the doctor of trying to outrage her modesty, said police. Based on her complaint, the cops have also booked the doctor for sexual harassment.

The woman in her complaint said when he saw doctor behaving inappropriately she called her colleagues who were waiting outside for her.