Bhopal News: Big Shop Owners 'Renting' Footpaths, Dent BMC Drive

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid ongoing anti-encroachment drive by Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), two contrasting realities have emerged in markets of old Bhopal, including Chowk Bazaar.

A recent Free Press ground investigation in old city market areas found that several prominent shop owners are allegedly treating public roads and footpaths as private property, informally “renting” space outside their stores to vendors on daily payment basis. In return, hawkers are allowed to display goods in front of these establishments.

While BMC’s anti-encroachment teams continue removing illegal kiosks and stalls, influential showroom owners in these markets are allegedly allowing encroachments to reappear soon after officials leave.

On ground, narrow lanes remain choked not merely due to street vendors but because of an alleged nexus between prominent shopkeepers and hawkers. This practice not only violates civic regulations but also hampers pedestrian movement and dents city’s image. While showrooms maintain polished interiors, adjoining streets remain cluttered and chaotic.

Encroachments are visible outside several retail cloth stores where goods spill onto road, leaving little space for customers. Similar situation prevails in Sarafa line, where movement is severely obstructed, and in Swarn Sarovar and Pawaiya Arcade, where vendors reportedly operate under patronage of larger establishments.

‘Only sustained action can end greed’

Naresh Agrawal, president of Shri Sarafa Association, said past three weeks of BMC action have partially improved accessibility. However, he stressed that only sustained and impartial enforcement for at least a month can address root cause, what he described as “greed of big shop owners.”