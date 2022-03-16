Bhopal: Newlywed couple from city to pedal 1700 km to Bhutan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A newlywed couple of the city, Surendra and Nikita have decided to pedal from Bhopal to Bhutan to promote Green lifestyle, women’s safety and bicycle tourism.

They began their odyssey from Jawahar Chowk in the city at 4.30 am on Wednesday. Covering a distance of 1,700 km, they propose to reach Thimpu, the capital of Bhutan, on April 5.

Nikita Sharma, 27, is a social media influencer and a rapper from the city. Surendra Singh, 31, who originally hails from Haryana, is an IIT, Bombay graduate and a management professional. He works as a manager with American transnational P&G at Mandideep.

They got married in November last year. “Both of us are cycling enthusiasts and we decided to take up this expedition both as an adventure and as an opportunity to promote the causes dear to us,” Nikita has told the Free Press.

Riding at an average speed of 18 km per hour, they plan to cover 100-150 km every day, depending on the terrain. “Along the route we will halt at interesting places, interact with the local people and talk about our idea behind undertaking this journey. We plan to stay with the locals wherever possible and listen to their stories,” she adds.

They will be passing through the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal on their way to Thimpu. The prominent cities they will be covering include Prayagraj, Varanasi, Patna and Siliguri.

Surendra had started bicycling in 2020 and has ridden to Sehore and other neighbouring towns of Bhopal on many occasions. He uses a bicycle to travel to and from his office in Mandideep, about 12 km from his residence in Shahpura.

Nikita says that one of the objectives of their journey is to break the perception that Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are unsafe for travel, especially for women. “It was partly due to this notion that the parents of both of us were very worried when we announced our plans. They were also concerned that we will be undertaking arduous physical activity when the mercury is on the rise. But we did manage to convince them. We told them we will ride from early morning till noon and then from around 2 pm onwards,” she says.

They are using firefox and rockrider bikes for their journey, carrying three pairs of gym wear, yoga mat, first aid box and a small knife and pepper spray for safety.

Surendra says they could have taken a flight to Bhutan. But then, they could not have met the interesting people, seen their daily life and heard their lores, he says.

“Life is so fast paced these days that you don’t even notice how months and years slip by. So, once we had decided to take up the trip, we decided to start immediately. It is now or never,” Nikita says.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 05:39 PM IST