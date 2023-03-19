Bhopal: Newly-wed woman hangs self, kin alleges foul play

Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old woman, who had got married three months ago, allegedly committed suicide at her in-laws’ house in Chhola on Saturday late night, the police said. The kin of the deceased woman have alleged that her in-laws had murdered her over dowry.

According to Chhola police, the woman identified as Sapna Lodhi (25), had been married to Jitendra Lodhi, a resident of Chhola locality, on December 8, 2022.

Sapna’s brother Saurabh told the police that he received a call from Jitendra’s elder brother, Ghanshyam, telling that Sapna had committed suicide by hanging herself.

Sapna’s in-laws brought her body to hospital and left, he alleged. Saurabh further said that when he and other family members went to Sapna’s house in Chhola, they did not find any traces of suicide due to hanging.

He accused Sapna’s in-laws of harassing her for dowry. He said that his family had gifted a car to Jitendra during the marriage, but Sapna’s in-laws were demanding for a bigger car and had allegedly been harassing her over the same. The police are probing the matter currently, the police said.