Bhopal: Newborn dies in road accident

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a 20-day-old boy slipped from her mother’s arms and died after she and her husband were hit by an unidentified vehicle while crossing the road, said Misrod police on Thursday.

Police station in-charge Rasbihari Sharma said that the accident took place under the Bhojpur police post area around 1 am on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The police said that a couple, belonging to a nomadic community, were camping in the area. Santosh (24) and his wife, who was carrying the toddler, were crossing the road to take shelter from rain, when a speeding vehicle crashed into them. The child, who was in his mother’s arms, slipped following the crash. The child died on the spot after falling on the road. The couple and the child were taken to Hamidia hospital. The doctors declared the child dead on arrival. After the post mortem, the body was handed over to police on Thursday. Police have registered a case against the unidentified vehicle driver and have started the investigations.