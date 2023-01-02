Bhopal: New Year, Price of commercial LPG, automobile, gold goes up

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The cost of commercial LPG, gold, automobiles have witnessed a major hike. Commercial LPG rate has increased by Rs 25 in the country while price of car and two-wheelers too has gone up. Traders’ associations said that price hike would impact inflation directly or indirectly. New Market Traders’ Association general secretary Ajay Dewanai said, “With rise in price of commercial LPG, people will have to pay more for food. Similarly, cars and two-wheelers will be costly in New Year. However, interest rate on small saving has been increased.” President of Federation of Automobile Dealers' Association, MP chapter, Ashish Pandey, said, “Companies have announced to increase price of cars and two-wheelers from January 1, 2023, because it is Sunday.

It will be made public by Monday or Tuesday.” Sushil Dhawani, president of Sarafa Traders’ Association, said, “Rate of gold has been high. But due to Sunday, new prices will be known on Monday. Picture will be clear in next couple of days.” Akhil Bhartiya Vyapar Mandal general secretary Anupam Agrawal said, “Hike in commercial LPG will increase rate of food items. But traders will not increase the rate immediately though their profit margin will reduce, and they will have to face brunt of it.”

