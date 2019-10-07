Bhopal: New SIT chief apprises CM of probe progress

Bhopal: The new Special Investigation Team chief ADG Cyber Crime Rajendra Kumar, met Chief Minister Kamal Nath and apprised him of the investigations done into the case, on Saturday late night. After taking charge of the SIT, Kumar met the CM after 48 hours.

He had sought more time to complete the probe due to the complicated characters involved in the case. He had taken the charge of the SIT on October 3rd. Sources said government wants to keep the issue low profile till the ambitious programme Magnificent MP is held on October 18.

The CM does not want any political turmoil in the state and want to project the image of stable MP during the programme. By the end of current month the SIT will complete its preparations and from the first week of November, the SIT may arrest big names connected with the case.

Sources claimed even CM is not interested in hurrying up the case, he wants the case to move in steady pace and all the details should come with the concrete evidences.