Bhopal: New positive cases will put all residents of that area under home quarantine, administration imposes stricter measures in containment areas

People’s movement in containment areas has been prohibited in Bhopal as more and more positive cases are reported on regular basis. All residents of a containment area will have to be in home quarantine if any positive case is reported from there. And their movement inside and outside the containment area is prohibited. It is as per the new plan and strategy for containment areas to crack COVID-19 spread.

Earlier, only public movement was restricted in containment areas but residents were not put under home quarantine. So this is major change in the new plan and strategies of district administration.

Administration has chalked out new plan after series of major jumps in positive cases, especially in densely populated areas like Jahangirabad, Mangalwara, Budhwara, Tallaya, Itwara and majorities of colonies in the Walled City. Now Jahangirabad is leading with over 225 positive cases.

Collector Tarun Pithode said, “CMHO will constitute Rapid Response Team for each containment areas. Entire Bhopal has been divided in eight zone and residents who will be put under home quarantine will be monitored daily. There will be regular monitoring in containment areas which will have limit of one kilometer of house of infected families and their contact history will be traced out. Any suspect with cold and cough will be reported to higher ups.”

For the convenient, 205 COVID-19 containment areas have been marked in eight zones under various police station limits, he added.