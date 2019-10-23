Bhopal: New name for post of collector is being explored: PC

BHOPAL: Congress has recalled its promise made during assembly elections to change the name of post of collector. Public relations minister PC Sharma on Thursday said the new name for the post of collector is being explored and it will soon be changed. Sharma said the word collector was existent during the British times, when the person responsible for collection of revenue was called collector. Sharma said suggestions have been invited for the new name.

According to sources, IAS officers are against changing the name of collector. In almost all the states across the country, the post of collector is in existence and the IAS officers do not want to give a new name to this post. On the other hand, BJP leaders maintain that the government should focus on doing work rather than changing the name of post of collector.