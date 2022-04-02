Bhopal: New financial year instills hope in bizmen

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The new financial year 2022-23 has brought hope for bizmen in the city after two dreadful years of coronavirus.

The lockdown and restrictions had put a cap on income of every class, including businessmen, traders and salaried employees.

General secretary of New Market Traders Association, Ajay Devnani, said Traders in retail sector have suffered heavy losses in last two years. Both the festival season and wedding season were lost. We paid the employees, rent and bills from our own pocket.

This financial year, we hope to recover from the brunt of corona, he added. The private colleges, schools and coaching classes were the worst hit by the pandemic.

President of non-government schools' association, Shantanu Sharma, said Many play group schools were shut down during pandemic. The private schools lost at least 60% of previous income.

Government had asked us not to charge anything beyond tuition fee. Besides, the state government has not reimbursed RTE fee in the last two years. Many students left private schools and enrolled themselves in government schools without clearing their dues or getting their transfer certificates, he further said.

Now that the schools too have reopened, we are hoping that things will be normal soon, he added. The former vice-chairman of MP Chapter of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Rajendra Kothari, said Businesses suffered huge losses during covid-19. Several small industries were at the verge of shutdown, affecting supply of raw material. The workers and support staffer went back to their homes forcing many industries to actually shutdown.

And, just as we thought the situation has started to improve, the retail market collapsed, leaving no point to manufacture goods, when there was no demand, he said.

Except for pharmaceutical industry, perhaps all the sectors were affected, he said. The industrialists ran short of their savings due to sudden closure. High prices of petrol and diesel also affected industries as raw material and finished goods became costlier, he said.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 11:06 PM IST