Bhopal: New feature allows people to share issues with police through website

BHOPAL: The police website, Bhopalpolice.com is now equipped with a few new features which will enable users to inform their nearby police station about their issues.

The residents will be able to inform the police about their home and elderly residents, through a single click.

The residents will be able to put on the information on the website about themselves and about the elderly members of the family so that their safety is ensured in the hour of need.

At the time of leaving the houses, the owners will be able to inform the police that there is no one to look after the house and the vigil will be stepped up around the house.

The users will also be able to inform the police about the guests in their hotels or lodges.

The forms are available on different links on the website. There are 14 different links on the website that will be used by the residents for their safety.

Deupty inspector of police (DIG) Bhopal Irshad Wali while talking to the media said that the website has several links that will be useful for the residents so that any help is provided if they need.

Provide suggestions on 7049106300: The residents will be able to inform the department about their issues on 7049106300. Any suggestions related to the website will be entertained on this number along with online suggestions.