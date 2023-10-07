Bhopal: New Angle Emerges In Kolar Murder Case After Accused Taken Into Police Custody

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four accused who had killed an auto-rickshaw driver named Samiruddin in Kolar locality of the city were arrested on Friday night.

A new angle in the case has emerged, as Samiruddin’s kin told the police that the accused was involved in the murder owing to a dispute over ferrying of passengers in the auto-rickshaw.

The police said the case is being probed from all angles. The Kolar police plunged into action and arrested all the four accused on Friday night. They told the police that they had told Samiruddin to stop talking to a girl who was their relative.

As he did not listen to them and continued the conversation, they killed him in a fit of rage. Samir’s younger brother, Saif, told the police the accused had been lying and it was not the case.

He further added that Aasaram used to view Samir as his rival, and thought that Samir managed to get more passengers, as he used to charge a reasonable rate from passengers. Thus, Aasaram deliberately picked a fight with Samir and bludgeoned him to death.

He also told the police that a man named Prince had taken Samir to a place near DMart, where Aasaram had called him on the pretext of sorting out the issue. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of Zone-4, Sundar Singh Kanesh said all accused belonged to Bhanpur, and two of them are minors.

