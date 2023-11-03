Bhopal: Neighbour Stabbed by 3 in Ratibad, Hospitalised

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Ratibad resident who allegedly pelted stones at his neighbour’s house on Thursday was stabbed by the latter and his accomplices on Thursday late night. The victim has been hospitalised and search is on for the accused.

Ratibad police station house officer (SHO) Hemant Shrivastava said man who received injuries was Mithun Chawla. He pelted stone at neighbour Narendra’s house following old enmity.

Narendra, on learning about the incident, began searching for him with his friend Nitin and another friend. They found him at about 11.45 pm on Thursday and assaulted him.

Then, they stabbed Chawla with knives. He received grievous injuries and was rushed to hospital. His condition is said to be critical. The police have registered an attempt-to-murder case against the trio. Search is on for them, SHO Shrivastava said.

