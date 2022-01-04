Bhopal: Neelbad to get a mini-stadium in six months, MLA performs Bhoomi Pujan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A mini-stadium is being developed in Shiv Nagar area of Neelbad in the state capital for which a budget of Rs 6.34 crore has been sanctioned, said Huzur legislator Rameshwar Sharma on Monday.

Sharma had come to perform bhoomi pujan of mini stadium and two other construction works in the area including a complex and a Haat Bazar.

He said, The stadium will have advanced facilities for the sportspersons in the area and will benefit many here. All three development works including complex and Haat Bazar will benefit population of 1 lakh in the area.

The mini stadium will have seating arrangement for 300. There will be a pavilion, a dressing room and a gym as well, said the sources.

The budget of Rs 6.34 crore will be invested on the grass of the stadium and the entire infrastructure. The other two development works will be done with a budget of Rs 8 crore, they added.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 12:46 AM IST