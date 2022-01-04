e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Virat Kohli misses 2nd Test due to spasmCOVID-19: India reports 33,750 new cases,123 deaths in last 24 hours COVID-19: Preparations in full swing at Mumbai's BKC Jumbo centre to vaccinate children aged 15-18 years Massive fire breaks out at godown in Mumbai's Ghatkopar, 8 fire engines rushed to the spot
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 12:46 AM IST

Bhopal: Neelbad to get a mini-stadium in six months, MLA performs Bhoomi Pujan

Sharma had come to perform Bhoomi pujan of the mini stadium and two other construction works in the area including a complex and a Haat Bazar.
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo | Photo: Twitter

Representative Photo | Photo: Twitter

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A mini-stadium is being developed in Shiv Nagar area of Neelbad in the state capital for which a budget of Rs 6.34 crore has been sanctioned, said Huzur legislator Rameshwar Sharma on Monday.

Sharma had come to perform bhoomi pujan of mini stadium and two other construction works in the area including a complex and a Haat Bazar.

He said, The stadium will have advanced facilities for the sportspersons in the area and will benefit many here. All three development works including complex and Haat Bazar will benefit population of 1 lakh in the area.

The mini stadium will have seating arrangement for 300. There will be a pavilion, a dressing room and a gym as well, said the sources.

The budget of Rs 6.34 crore will be invested on the grass of the stadium and the entire infrastructure. The other two development works will be done with a budget of Rs 8 crore, they added.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: Pay Rs 5 lakh each to 2 deceased jail inmates, MPHRC to state government Bhopal: Pay Rs 5 lakh each to 2 deceased jail inmates, MPHRC to state government

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 12:46 AM IST
Advertisement