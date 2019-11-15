Bhopal: Need for expansion of banking facilities in rural areas: CS

BHOPAL: The Chief Secretary S.R. Mohanty said that there is a need for expansion of banking facilities in rural areas. Approval should be obtained from the State Level Bankers Committee necessarily before closing any bank branch. The CS was addressing the 173rd and 174th Joint Meetings of the State Level Bankers Committee here on Friday.

He mentioned that the feasibility in such cases will be reviewed in a coordinated manner by the state chief of the concerned lead bank, the state level Bankers' Committee and the Commissioner Institutional Finance.

‘Hold financial literacy camps’

The CS directed to hold camps at large scale for the expansion of financial literacy. He said that along with the bank employees, the presence of government officers would also be ensured in the camps. He also said that bank must also provide bank loan facility for innovations being carried out in agriculture sector.

The Additional Chief Secretary Finance Anurag Jain said that all the lead banks should prepare an effective strategy at local level and work in their respective areas to develop districts in the form of digital districts.

A demand was also put forward in the meeting to make increase in the number of holidays given in the state under the negotiable instrument act.

Make available master circular on welfare schemes: ACS further instructed to make available a master circular to all the bank branches by developing it for public oriented schemes like ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’ and ‘Higher Education Loan Guarantee Scheme’ and to upload it on the website. He also issued directives to make available the necessary technical system in the selected bank branches for Aadhaar Centre to give digital life certificates of pensioners.