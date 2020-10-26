Bhopal: Neck and neck fight on most seats, Cong-BJP in a tizzy

BHOPAL: A week is left for the by-elections to 28 seats. Most of the constituencies are set to see a close combat.

The seats, which were about to witness one-sided match, are also in for tight contest.

Out of 16 seats in the Gwalior-Chambal region, 12 are heading for keen battle.

The picture in three seats in district Gwalior is not clear. The fight is equal in Gwalior, Gwalior (east) and Dabra. Both the parties –Congress and BJP- say these seats are under their control.

As there is three-cornered contest in Bhander constituency of Datia district, one cannot draw any conclusion.

Mehgaon seat in Bhind district is witnessing a three-cornered contest. The fight has become interesting in Gohad.

The fight seems to be one sided in Ambah and in Dimni in Morena district, but Joura and Sumawali are set to see a close battle.

The BJP is on a sticky wicket in Morena. But it is not known whether the Congress or the BSP will win it.

In Mungaoli constituency of Ashoknagar, the contest both parties are locked in a tough fight. But the Congress candidate is ahead of others in this seat.

The contest is tough in Bahmori constituency in Guna district and in Pohri seat in Shvipuri district. Nevertheless, the contest is one sided in Karera.

The battle is equally balanced in Sanwer. BJP candidate looks ahead of others in Badnawar constituency of Dhar district.

The Congress candidate is ahead in Dewas. Hatpiplya is witnessing a tough fight.

Initially, the Congress candidate looked heavy in Suwasra in Mandsaur district. But as the dates of elections are nearing, the battle is becoming tougher for both parties.

In Biaora constituency of Rajgarh district, the battle is equally balanced.

The Congress candidate looks settled in Sanchi and Surkhi. The situation may, however, change on the polling day.

In these two seats, the direction of wind is changing daily. At the beginning, the BJP looked settled in Anuppur, but now, the contest has become equal.

In Mandhata, the Congress candidate seems to be comfortable since day one of electioneering. Nepanagar appears to be in favour of the Congress, but the BJP may change the situation any day.

Bada Malhera may see a tough contest. The BJP is pulling all the stops to win the seat. The race has become interesting.