Bhopal: ‘Necessary to have poets like Dushyant Kumar’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It is necessary to have poets like Dushyant Kumar who are ready to take the risk, said critic Vijay Bahadur Singh.

Singh was speaking at a session on Thursday- the fourth-day of an eight-day book fair Kitab Utsav at Mahadevi Verma Auditorium in Hindi Bhawan in the city. The event is organised by Rajkamal Publications Group, Delhi.

Singh discussed the importance of ghazals, poems, novels and plays, penned by Kumar. Alok Tyagi, son of Dushyant Kumar, threw light on his father's life, personality and the way he saw him as a father. He thanked Rajkamal Publications for their courage to publish a book like Saaye Mein Dhoop during the Emergency.

The fourth day event was divided into three sessions. The first session based on Dushyant Kumar began with recitation of his ghazals. The ghazals were recited and sung by theatre artist Prasanna Soni.

A conversation with Hindi poet Geet Chaturvedi was held in the second session. In the third session, a conversation with Shivkumar Vivek and Vijay Manohar Tiwari from Ajit Vadnerkar was held. Storyteller Pankaj Subir conducted the session.