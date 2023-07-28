Bhopal: NCW Organises Seminar On Empowering Denotified Tribes, Sex Workers | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Commission for Women (NCW) organised a seminar on empowering nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes and sex workers in Madhya Pradesh, in collaboration with Samvedna NGO in the state capital Bhopal on Friday.

The seminar shed light on the challenges faced by these communities and emphasised the need for inclusive development and empowerment.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel also attended the seminar and extended his congratulations to NCW and Samvedna NGO for bringing attention to a topic often overlooked.

Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stressed that denotified tribes should also be beneficiaries of such crucial initiatives. The Governor underscored the importance of inclusive development to uplift these communities and ensure equal opportunities for all.

Chairperson Rekha Sharma Stressed The Need For Collective Efforts

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma shared valuable insights during the seminar, addressing the challenges faced by Nomadic and Semi-nomadic communities in obtaining residential proof for Aadhar. She stressed the need for collective efforts to find solutions, enabling these communities to access various government schemes and benefits.

Meanwhile, a Member of Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission, IPS Rajiv Kumar Tandon, spoke passionately about the responsibility of both police personnel and civilians to proactively shift their mindset towards this community. He emphasised fostering a more inclusive and accepting attitude, leading to greater empowerment of these communities.As part of the seminar, there was a captivating display of traditional art and culture by women from the denotified tribes community. This remarkable exhibit showcased the rich heritage and talent of these communities, reaffirming the significance of preserving and promoting their cultural identity.

Pupet Show Highlights Challenges Faced By Sex Workers

Besides, representatives from the Natt community organised a thought-provoking puppet show during the seminar. The show served as a powerful medium to raise awareness about the challenges faced by sex workers and emphasised the importance of providing them with avenues for empowerment and support.

Secretary of Denotified, Nomadic, and Semi-nomadic Welfare Department, IAS Ashok Barnwal brought attention to the hurdles faced by these tribes and sex workers around the region. He highlighted the key role of financial empowerment in uplifting these communities and mentioned various government schemes and reforms, including ITI courses for the youth, to prepare them for better employment prospects.

