Bhopal: NCERT compiles information on students with blood disease

BHOPAL: This could be good news for students suffering from blood related diseases. NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) has planned a relief for students suffering from blood related disease after conducting survey in schools.

According to Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016, chronic health impairments like haemophilia, thalassemia, multiple sclerosis etc lead to conditions that act hindrance in access to quality education for several children besides challenges in day to day life.

Department of Education of Groups with Special Needs of NCERT has started an exploratory research study on such students. After collecting data related to numbers of students, strategy will be made to provide relief to such students.

This information has been sought from all government and non-government schools. Department of school education will tie up with health department and other non-government agencies to provide help to such students medically, besides separate provisions would be made in syllabus for such students.