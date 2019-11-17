Bhopal: NBA holds jan sunvai

BHOPAL: The Narmada Bachao Andolan has organised a jan sunvai under the leadership of Medha Patkar in front of Narmada Valley Development Authority office which started from 11am onwards, here on Sunday. The report of public hearing will be presented on Monday.

Around 1,500 people who came to Bhopal to participate in satyagraha attended the jan sunvai to raise their concerns related to the filling up of Sardar Sarovar Dam to its full reservoir level.

The public hearing aimed to provide a platform for the affected lot to voice their issues.

A public forum to express their problems will give them an opportunity to connect with the aggrieved people. These narratives will be a mixture of personal narratives that will highlight the larger issues faced by the various communities such as women, agricultural labourers, farmers, fishermen, boatmen and potters, among others.

Members from each of these communities shared their stories on how the dam had affected them and these are meant to resonate with the wider section of the participated population.

The jan sunvai is also attended by senior journalist LH Hardenia, state president of Madhya Pradesh’s Kisan Sabha CPM Jasvinder Singh and Director of Gandhi Bhawan Trust Dayaram Namdev.